'AITA for ignoring my brother and not caring that he's "changed" since bullying me?' UPDATED

"AITA for not caring if my brother has "changed" and feels badly about how he treated me growing up?"

I'm 19M. My brother is 21 and is my only sibling. I realized I was gay from a young age and came out at 14. My parents were supportive from the get-go but my brother was absolutely not. He tried telling me I wasn't or that I was just trying to get attention and tried to get me to "change my mind."

When that failed he called me a freak, diseased, said I was going to hell (even though we aren't that religious) and made it clear he didn't want a relationship with me. He outed me at school (my friends already knew) and tried to get others to join in but no one really cared and nothing much changed.