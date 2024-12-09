'AITA for ignoring my brother on thanksgiving?'

Everything was going great. Until I heard the snide comments he was making to his plus one at the table. I kept my mouth shut, but I do admit it triggered me some. I was already feeling triggered by being around him and I didn't want to start any fights.

When I finished eating I sat on the couch and doom scrolled for a bit trying to calm myself down. N then announced we'd be playing cards, but I declined not wanting to cause issues.

Unfortunately it caused issues, N asked me why and I just pointed at M. She got upsetand yelled at me to "get over it, he's said he was sorry". (He has never apologized to my face)