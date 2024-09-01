Stepmom scolds teen after he skips dad’s birthday, teen says he’s had enough; 'I don't feel wanted.' AITA?

It started with us having plans and him having to cancel because one of the kids was sick. Then it was they had a play or a game he needed to be there for. Or it was they had decided to have one of the kids birthday parties early and dad needed to be there.

But he wasn't doing the same for me. When I got sick he'd send me to my grandparents or expect me to stay with Jen while he did something with Jen's kids. If I had something on he'd apologize for missing it and would say he had plans with Jen's kids.