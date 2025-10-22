'AITA for ignoring my friend’s guest because I didn't really know her?'

After they left for lunch, my boyfriend and I decided to clean up and then unwind with takeout and a movie, which is our usual ritual since we never get to do that on weekdays.

Later, my friend came back after lunch, right when we had just rented the movie and started eating. Then her friend, someone we both went to high school with, walked right into our bedroom where we were lounging. Apparently, my friend wanted to surprise me by bringing her over.

For context, I wasn’t actually friends with this girl in high school. I hung out with her maybe twice and haven’t spoken to her since. I was definitely irritated because walking into our bedroom felt like an intrusion, not just for me but also for my boyfriend, who had never even met or heard of her.