'AITA for "causing a scene" in a restaurant when I saw a stranger berating his GF?' UPDATED 2X

My bf is upset I caused a scene in front of some of his friends and everyone really at the restaurant but I just couldn’t sit back watch, and say nothing. So, AITA for inserting myself and yelling at strangers?

ReviewThisPost said:

NTA - You waited, assessed the situation and responded accordingly. I think if anything, the fact that she continued to feed her child proved just how thankful she was for you blowing up on them.

YeetusDeletus-Feetus said:

NTA and good for you for standing up for that poor lady. there needs to be more people like you in the world.

anchovie_macncheese said: