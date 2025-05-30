Bride refuses to let stepson be flower boy, groom begs her to accept him. AITA?

My fiance wants to know what he would wear, and I said the three of us can definitely find something cute. She says she doesn't want that extra task on her plate. I said then he and I can do it, and she said she would be stressed about not knowing what he'll be wearing.

We have been going back and forth about this for a while, and she is starting to get frustrated. Yesterday she said she didn't want to talk about it anymore. I said we have to resolve it, because the wedding is in seven weeks. She said as far as she is concerned, it's resolved. I said that in that case, it's resolved for me too, and he's doing it. She asked me why I'm being such an AH about this.