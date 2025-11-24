'AITA for insisting on homeschooling my stepdaughter?'

Her mom refused to allow us to homeschool her because it would be unfair for us to see her on her mom's weeks and she refused our other suggestion, which is online school through the district, because it doesn’t count as real school.

We were already taking her to court over the difficulty with meds and appointments so we added the fact that she’s stopping my stepdaughter from getting an appropriate education to the list. Judge sided with us and we are able to make all medical and educational decisions and she sees her mom for 2 hours on Saturdays while being supervised.

My family and my husbands family thinks we’re being cruel to my step daughter and her mom, especially because she had gotten better about complying with her doctors orders after we threatened court but wouldn’t budge on homeschooling.