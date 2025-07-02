'AITA for joking I want a week to myself after my injured husband asked how he can repay me?' UPDATED

For context, my(31F) husband(32M) broke his ankle the day before Memorial Day which resulted in him needing surgery. With him unable to walk and on crutches, I have been doing everything for him and the kids.

I’ve been doing all the household chores, mowing the lawn, taking kids to and from school, bringing my husband to appointments, all while working 40hr weeks in a stressful job that just recently had 6 people leave and workload has tripled.

I’m stressed, overwhelmed and exhausted. My husband had an appointment today and he is to start weight bearing as tolerated with his crutches and move up to weight bearing without them over the next month.

So tonight after the kids went down, my husband and I decided to watch a movie together and eat some ice cream.

After I finished my ice cream I mentioned I wanted something salty to munch on and he asked if I would get him some chips too.