'AITA for joking that I wished British people were real? My friend got weird about it.'

I seriously can't believe I'm asking this but here we go. I was watching a comedic British show with my friend "Carly" and we were having fun and making jokes and stuff like that. I said "I love this show. I wish British people were real."
As a joke, obviously. It was supposed to be unserious and stupid but Carly gave me a weird look. She said that's a weird thing to say. I was taken aback because she's seen me make much more weirder jokes than that and I had no idea why she was hung up on this one. But I apologized and told her it was a joke and I obviously didn't think British people are not real.
I followed up by saying that on a serious note I like British culture, otherwise i wouldn't be watching this show. She asked how I would have felt if she said Korean people weren't real (I'm Korean) I told her I would also take it as a joke as long as youre not offending me or my food or whatever. She scoffed and just kept watching.
I didn't know this joke could be insensitive. I mean, I know it's kind of a stupid joke, but I didn't know it could offend like that. She's not even British! So I'm doubting myself on whether this was offensive or not. This is really dumb I know, but I'd appreciate some other opinions on this.
Inevitable-topic-325 wrote:
Hi. I'm British. I don't find this remotely offensive because it's just too absurd to be anything other than an attempt at absurd humour.
Maybe your friend didn't find it funny - well we've all said jokes that have just popped out which folk didn't find funny or made comments that have come across as weird because the other person didn't quite understand what we meant or where we were coming from. So relax - no AHs have been hurt in the making of this episode.
Lalaahlisa wrote:
Hahahah, I'm Australian and a few years back some random chick from Europe made this post on FB (I think) that Australia isn't real and we're all paid actors etc it was hysterical...her first name was Shelly i think - i followed her for a while but unfollowed her after a few months cause she was a train wreck and a complete nut job.
I've already got enough nuts jobs in people I actually know so I really didn't care to add a other.. But yeah...NTA...your friend seems a bit off.
This is the post - 2017 Shelley Floryd writes:
"Australia is not real. It's a hoax, made for us to believe that Britain moved over their criminals to someplace. In reality, all these cr-minals were loaded off the ships into the waters, drowning before they could see land ever again. It's a coverup for one of the greatest mass m-rders in history, made by one of the most prominent empires."
"Australia does not exist. All things you call 'proof' are actually well fabricated lies and documents made by the leading governments of the world. Your Australian friends? They're all actors and computer generated personas, part of the plot to trick the world.
If you think you've ever been to Australia, you're terribly wrong. The plane pilots are all in on this, and have in all actuality only flown you to islands close nearby - or in some cases, parts of South America, where they have cleared space and hired actors to act out as real Australians."
"Australia is one of the biggest hoaxes ever created, and you have all been tricked. Join the movement today, and make it known that they have been deceived. Make it known, that this has all just been a cover-up."
"The things these 'Australians' says to be doing, all these swear words and actions based on alc-holism, MDMA and bad decisions, are all ways to distract you from the ugly truth that is one of the greatest gen-cides in history. 162,000 people was said to have been transported to this imaginary land during a mere 80 years, and they are all long dead by now."
"They never reached that promised land. Tell the truth. Stand up for what is right. Make sure to spread the world - Australia is not real. It's a codeword for the cold blooded m-rder of more than a hundred thousand people, and it is not okay. We will not, accept this."
"Stand up for the ones who died. Let it be known, that Australia does not exist.
Australiais NOT real"
Bahaha f**king period.
HuckleberryLumpy6829 wrote:
NTA. That’s such a silly and obviously absurd joke, like, no one actually thinks British people aren’t real. Carly might’ve just been in a weird mood or took it way more seriously than intended.
Honestly, her comparison with the Korean comment feels like a reach since your joke wasn’t any cultural stereotypes or malicious intent. If anything, it sounds like she was looking for a reason to be upset. Don’t overthink it!
Enough-Process9773 wrote:
NTA.
I'm British. I think your joke was hilarious. How long has Carla been out of the UK that she thinks jokes like that about us Brits are "weird" and not...well, completely British?
LOLing at jokes like "I love this show, I wish the British were real" is so British you could practically make tea with it.
(Just joking. Obviously the only way to make tea is with boiling water, a teabag, and a mug. Milk and sugar optional.)
Thepentahook wrote:
Sssshhh, British people aren't actually real. I'M A French man who's paid to pretend Britain is a real place. I even made up my own language and told people I'm from Newcastle. None of this is even real I'm from marsellies.
I mean come on seriously wouldn't a real place come up with a more convincing old timey name than new castle. Hello new king we have built your New castle. What would you like to call it? Meh what's the default name Newcastle yeah that would work. How would anyone believe this is a real place?