Boyfriend tired of constantly emotionally supporting girlfriend over his chemotherapy. AITA?

"AITA for judging my gf for being too emotional?"

Enough-Concern-2140

So, I have many health problems and currently am on chemotherapy and have seizures every once in a while. I still work but part-time as I vomit daily due to chemo.

Now, my gf (36f) is working in Data and is in a computer all day. She’s then sick of monitors and gets frustrated if she sees me watching TV or gaming (gaming is pretty much how I cope).

She wants to go away sometimes on weekends and it’s hard for me to leave the house. But we went as I understand her (my health problems affect her very much and every time something happens she cries very much and I console her.