'AITA for just refusing to cook for my wife at this point? She is always complaining.'

Jennifer is furious that I won’t cook for her, and she says that instead of giving up, I should try a bit harder. I think she should just subsist on whatever microwaveable slop she likes and stop complaining. Did I escalate too much here?

QuietRiot72310 wrote:

NTA. Did you marry a five-year-old? .She behaved like a child. If you are not willing to do something, you don’t get to complain about the people that do. In my house, whoever is cooking, makes what they make, and everybody else shuts the f--k up and eats it. If you honestly can’t eat it for some reason, you thank the person for making the meal and then make yourself something quietly and politely.