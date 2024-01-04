'AITA for keeping my engagement a secret until my friend's wedding?'

So, whenever I went up to chat to them, they would notice the ring and congratulate me and my fiance on our engagement. One friend of ours made a small scene and told all of our friends in the vicinity (there were about 5-6 people), and they all circled around me to look at the ring and congratulate me.

At this point I felt pretty bad that the attention wasn't on the bride so once that group cleared I took the ring off and placed it in my clutch for the rest of the night. But by then the damage was done, and the word had spread and for the rest of the night I had people coming up and congratulating me.