'AITA for kicking him and his entire family out after he brought them to stay over while I was working out of town?'

My relationship with his family has always been cold. FIL and MIL are divorced, and FIL has always been friendlier, but MIL has always been distant and dry. I accepted it, nobody is obligated to anything. 2 years ago, I found out that while they hardly talk to me (they: MIL, 2 SILs and Jim's younger brother), they have a derogatory name that they use for me.

His phone had a notification and I saw my name and I got into his phone ( I know it's wrong) and found a family chat where they roast people, share other things and talk about me with my real name and with a bad nickname.

I confronted him, and called his mom out at the very first moment that I saw her again. It was a train wreck that ruined whatever thin thread of a relationship that I had with them.