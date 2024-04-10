'AITA for kicking my daughter out because she ruined her step-sister's things?' UPDATED 2X

She needed to apologise to Sophie and pay her back the full amount for the items, if she wanted to borrow things she had to ask politely first (and accept the answer she was given), and she had to make an effort to clean up after herself and be polite and respectful around the house. Leanne agreed and she went out to apologise to Sophie and asked her how much the items cost.

This caused another fight because the blouse was expensive and she didn't want to pay it back - thank you very much for the comment about bringing it back to the absolute, I'll try and find it again because that was very helpful. "It doesn't matter whether you'd pay that much for a shirt, you destroyed someone else's property and have to reimburse them fully" was repeated a lot.