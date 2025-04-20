Bride bans fiancé’s sister from wedding after she secretly invites her estranged mother. AITA?

She told me that it was unfair that I was holding what she did years ago against her and she hopes that we could talk when she comes down for the wedding. I told her that wasn't necessary because she wasn't invited.

She started crying, asking me why I sent her an invitation to the wedding if I didn't actually want her there. I told her that I didn't so I don't know how she got one but it wasn't from me. She said nothing else and hung up the phone.

When John got home with Stacy I asked him why he sent an invitation to my mother when I told him that I didn't want her there. He was confused and said that he didn't but I told him that someone did because she has one.