"AITA for kicking my friend out of my wedding?"

So I, Emily (35f), am marrying the love of my life, Eli (36m), in 6 months. I have had a relatively smooth engagement so far. We are having a pretty small wedding at my fiancés grandparents house. It is a beautiful lakeside property with plenty of space for everyone. Since the start of my engagement my friend, Lila (35f) has been upset. She and I have been friends for a few years and are absolutely close.

She has helped me through some personal things, as have I with her. I asked her to be one of my bridesmaids thinking she would be excited. She initially seemed excited, but I later found out she was very angry to not be my maid of honor. She has now brought it up SEVERAL times.