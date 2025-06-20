'AITA for kicking my husband and sister out over their 'secret?' MAJOR UPDATE

I plan on trying to talk to her soon and make sure everything corroborates on that point, but overall, I believed him. We had a very long talk about how their "banter" that morning made me feel, as well as his subsequent handling of it during our texting sessions.

I agreed with the many comments that it was borderline gas lighting and dismissive of my feelings. He didn't seem to like hearing that, but didn't argue against it and did seem to genuinely apologize(like an actual apology instead of some shit like "I'm sorry if you feel that way").