'AITA for kicking my MIL out of my wife’s baby shower? She was ruining the vibe.'

"AITA for kicking my MIL out of my wife’s baby shower?"

I (28M) and my wife (29F) are expecting our first baby in March and are very excited, but there have been some complications. My wife has been struggling with constant nausea and pain, which has led her to be basically bed ridden the past few months.

Her nausea has been a bit better lately, so my mom and sister decided to throw us a baby shower (I know that dad isn’t typically invited, but that’s just how my family does it.) Well, my MIL is not happy about any of it. She is upset that my family is throwing the shower (even though she never offered to help) and upset that men were invited.