'AITA for kicking my mom out for saying I gave up a good man when I divorced my ex?'

Since then, I have moved on with a boyfriend (49M) who my mom dislikes with a passion. She always taunts him by saying he wins all arguments because he raises his voice so loud that everybody else's voices go out.

My boyfriend is an Executive VP working in the venture capital industry. We have two kids together (13F, 8F), but he refuses to discuss marriage because he said my first marriage did not work out, so why would I want to go down that path again?

In between coparenting and my boyfriend being my son's de facto stepdad, my ex and I moved from being exes to being friends. We are each other's emotional support, and he deals with my boyfriend's Type A " executive" personality well, which I really appreciate.