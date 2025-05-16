'AITA for kicking my SIL out for the way she reacted to the news that we're trying for a baby?'

However, I tried to calmly tell her that we don't appreciate those kind of comments. She replied that she doesn't appreciate us rubbing our fertility in her face. My wife told her that we're clearly not doing that, that we just want to share something important with our family.

SIL replied by getting angry and saying that's not true, that we always want to rub it on her face because my wife always wants to be the center of attention while she gets cast aside and nobody feels empathy for her. She also called my wife a "golden child". She had gotten very angry and was attacking my wife, so I kicked her out, she really said a lot of stuff that hurt my wife's feelings