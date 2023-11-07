Bride's sister gets kicked out of wedding over dress, 'this time she took it too far.' AITA?

I obviously told her no because my wedding was in a week and I already bought it and had it fitted. She then continued to throw a fit and tell me how it wasn’t fair and I always ruin everything for her. I thought that was the end of it but boy was I wrong.

A few hours later I saw her in the room with my dress. I walked into the room as she was not supposed to be in there and, lo and behold, there she was about to cut my dress into pieces. I screamed and ripped the dress out of her hands as she kept trying to ruin it.