'AITA for kicking my wife and her daughter out after her daughter destroyed my car?' UPDATED

"AITA for kicking my wife and her daughter out of my house?"

Me (32M) and my wife “Andy”(34F) have been together for about 3 years now, we are married for one of those years. We get along really well, only problem is her daughter “Carrie”(16F). She is a daughter from my wifes previous marriage. Her father (my wifes ex-husband) died in a car accident about 5 years ago.

When me and Andy started dating we took things really slow, she didn’t introduce me to Carrie until she knew things were serious between us. When I met Carrie she was acting really distant and overall she was mean to me. But I understood that, of course. I tried to bond with her and spend some time together, but I never forced her to do anything she didn’t want to do.