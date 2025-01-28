'AITA for kicking out my daughter's housemates when she moves out?'

Iknowsomethings2 wrote:

Your daughter is the greedy and selfish one. She expects you to pay for her out of state college AND pay for her friends to live on that house, wtf. You aren’t a charity. They can find another place to live together that is cheaper.

Tell your daughter if she doesn’t like it then she can get a loan for her stay in California and you’ll use her college fund for her friends. I’m sure she’ll change her tune then. Your daughter is sounding very entitled.

Rebelmoon88 wrote: