Mother’s dying wish misinterpreted as man refuses to leave home meant for daughter. AITA?

When I was 17 my mom came into money. She tried to keep it quiet but she paid off my dad’s debts, bought him a small house, paid off her debts and paid for my sister’s college and set up funds for mine.
She had a boyfriend at the time and shortly after him and his son who was 7 moved into our new house. Over the next few years mom bought my sister a house after she graduated college. Her boyfriend lived with us and didn’t pay anything but he did work.
When I was 21 mom got diagnosed with cancer. It wasn’t good. She sat me and my sister down and went over exactly how much money there was. She intended to give her current house to me and both me and my sister were left with a large sum at the end of it.
She asked if I would allow her boyfriend to stay in the house with his son until he got his own place. I agreed. Before she died she told her boyfriend he would need to look for his own place but had time to save more for that journey.
For the last 4 years he has continued to reside in the house with his son. I haven’t minded because we get along okay. I pay all the bills but he does buy food for him and his kid.
He has dated off and on and mostly kept the women out of this house which I respected him for. Until his current partner. She’s been in my house 3 times and at first besides feeling a little uncomfortable I was okay with her. The last time this past weekend was the point where I lost my mind.
I was making myself some lunch when she came walking downstairs. She grabbed a plate and went to grab food out of my pan. I asked her what she thought was doing. She started telling me how I should look for somewhere else to live and leeching off my dead mom’s past relationship as an adult was pathetic.
I hollered for my mom’s old boyfriend he came down and I told him I didn’t know what he current thing thought but I wasn’t going to be disrespected in my house. He wouldn’t even look me in the eyes as he mumbled something about my mom promising him the house and he was just “being kind” letting me stay.
First that isn’t remotely true. Mom pulled him and i together after she asked if he could stay to set expectations. My mom met him shortly before she won the money and told him and us girls that she had no intention of leaving him money.
She did set aside a fund for his son for college when he gets there but he cannot touch it, only his son can. He has lived in this house almost 8 years without paying a dime he should have plenty of money and if he doesn’t that’s on him.
I told him he had 30 days to leave. I wasn’t going to house someone who would lie and disrespect me in my house. He left that night with his son but his ex wife called to tell me I am cruel and an AH for her son losing his house (he is here every other week).
I really feel like my mom didn’t expect him to still be here but my sister said she feels like I am breaking my promise to my mom and that made me feel like maybe I am the AH.
NTA. The critical part here is that your mom asked you to let him stay until he got his own place and to give him time to find one. In that time, instead of looking to move somewhere else, he continued to settle into life in the house.
To the point where he even started bringing a new girlfriend along--he moved on but didn't move out. Him lying to her and telling her this was his house tells you everything you need to know about his actual intentions to leave.
You kicking him out wasn't abrupt--the clock had run out on your mother's kindness and your obligation to her a long time ago, and he was living there on generously borrowed time.
OPs mom probably expected it to be a month or two since he's working but has no living expenses and didn't during their relationship not 4 years. Where the hell is his money going if he can't get his own place?
If it happened exactly how you said, you’re not the AH. If she did say he had time to save, but would need to look for his own place, that means she never imagined or wanted him staying for long. So you’re breaking no promises. Did she leave him any money or assets? It’s totally possible that your mother would be livid if she knew her boyfriend was still living with her son after 4 years.
NotWillingToShare (OP)
No she created a fund for his son for his college but that was the only money set aside for him or his son. It’s a generous amount enough for 4 years at a high dollar school. Anything not used for school will be given to him on his 25th birthday from what I believe she told me (a lawyer and accountant are in charge of those funds not me or my sister so I only know what she told us before she died).