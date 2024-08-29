'AITA for knitting a sweater while watching a movie with my in-laws?' 'She scowled.'

However my MIL got annoyed at me for knitting during the movie. I wasn’t in her line of vision, but when she looked over after scanning the room, she scowled. After the movie, she asked me why I was knitting when we were watching a movie.

I said that I watched the movie, I was just doing something with my hands. She scowled again and said that it was rude for me to just go off and do my own thing the whole time.

I didn’t really know what to say, so I just said “Uh… okay,” (creative, right?) and went to the bedroom. My husband was already getting ready for bed, so I brought it up to him and he said I can just ignore her, she’s just being controlling. Am I wrong here?

