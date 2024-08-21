'AITA for laughing at my parents for an Impossible Meat mix up?' 'How could we be so careless?'

We was staying with my parents for two weeks and my daughter Lizzie is a vegetarian. We bought some impossible beef and was going to use it for a later date.
My whole family gives Lizzie a hard time for being vegetarian but she has been one for almost ten years from 6-16. I have gotten all kinds of crap around the holidays because of things Lizzie wouldn’t eat because it had chicken broth or bacon fat in it.
I went to the freezer on day to thaw Lizzie meat for burgers that night. It was gone. My mom refused to get cataract surgery and somehow made the whole family Lizzie’s “gross fake meat” and not one person noticed.
It was funny and I told my daughter and my family and laughed that them. My dad got extremely angry at us because he always talks crap about grilling Lizzie’s burgers and calls them gross.
There were two meals that week it could have been a meatloaf or taco meat and no one noticed. My dad is calling me an ahole saying how could we be so careless and someone could have gotten sick from eating the fake meat...
...but it says "impossible" in large letters on the packaging so it was my mom’s mistake and no one at the time said the meal tasted any different not even my picky a%s father so how judgmental they are of Lizzie.
Then dad refused to have the fake meat in the home because of that and instead Lizzie ate a mushroom burger, but I told him I think he’s overreacting to this but he told me, I could stay in a hotel because I played a mean trick on everyone. He was grumpy with both Lizzie and I for the rest of the vacation.
VehicleCreepy806 said:
NTA. Your family is though, aside from Lizzie. I'm vegetarian, but luckily my family is supportive. Well mostly. Mom and my younger bro are. My older bro is a jerk anyway. My dad is coming for a visit and I know it will be an issue for him. Regardless, there is nothing wrong with impossible meat.
Your dad didn't need to be grumpy to you and your daughter, like WTF? Sounds like my dad honestly. Can laugh and make jokes and be hurtful to others but don't you dare make a joke when he's the butt. Ugh. Grown men need to stop being such babies. I hope your vacation with Lizzie wasn't too terribly ruined.
toosheeptheorist said:
NTA - I am a carnivore, and I find this hilarious. Because THEY f'd up, they're blaming you. Honestly, it serves them right for not paying attention to what was WRITTEN ON THE BOX.
Illustrious_Tale_789 said:
NTA. Sounds like your dad is embarrassed because he doesn’t have a leg to stand on now. I love that you’re so supportive of your daughter’s decision to be a vegetarian.
StressedEmu99 said:
NTA. Your dad is blaming you for his fragile false sense of manhood being hurt that he couldn't tell the difference between Impossible beef and real beef. No one is going to get sick from eating FDA approved impossible beef lol.
faxmachine13 said:
NTA and your dad is acting like a baby. He’s pouty that his granddaughter doesn’t have to put up with his bullying anymore because now she can always remind him he couldn’t tell the difference.
less_than_nick said:
NTA. Your father is so painfully insecure he can't even process the idea of eating a vegetarian meal. Somebody could have gotten sick? Talk about a drama queen.