'AITA for laughing at my parents for an Impossible Meat mix up?' 'How could we be so careless?'

There were two meals that week it could have been a meatloaf or taco meat and no one noticed. My dad is calling me an ahole saying how could we be so careless and someone could have gotten sick from eating the fake meat...

...but it says "impossible" in large letters on the packaging so it was my mom’s mistake and no one at the time said the meal tasted any different not even my picky a%s father so how judgmental they are of Lizzie.