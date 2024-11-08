'AITA for laughing at my sister's relationship troubles because she cheated on her ex?'

So, I (28F) have a younger sister, Emily (25F), who was with her high school sweetheart, Jake, since she was 14. They dated all through high school and college, and honestly, they were the epitome of a perfect couple. Jake was always so thoughtful—he’d surprise her with gifts, plan elaborate dates, and he literally lit up whenever she was around. They even talked about getting married.
Fast forward to a few months ago, Emily cheated on Jake and broke up with him to be with her affair partner, Mark. Since then, she’s been complaining to me about how Mark doesn’t do any of the romantic things Jake used to do. Apparently, he doesn’t surprise her with gifts, and their dates are pretty lackluster compared to what she had with Jake.
Last week, while I was on the phone with her, she started venting about how she feels unsatisfied in her new relationship. I don’t know what came over me, but I just burst out laughing. I mean, she cheated on the guy who literally worshipped the ground she walked on, and now she’s complaining about the new guy not measuring up? It just sounded so absurd to me.
Emily got really upset and told me I was being insensitive. I tried to explain that I wasn't laughing at her pain, but it felt like poetic justice given how she treated Jake. Now she’s barely talking to me, and I’m starting to feel bad. AITA for laughing at my sister's relationship troubles when she cheated on someone who treated her like a queen?
ExistenceRaisin wrote:
NTA. She destroyed a near-perfect relationship to be with someone who barely cares. She brought this upon herself. It sounds like poetic justice to me too.
mstangskystar wrote:
NTA, I’m also laughing at your story about your sister. Her karma for cheating on Jake came so fast, haha.
DetectiveQueasy1711 wrote:
NTA - She chose where to be. She chose to cheat. She chose her actions. You simply found humour in a dark scenario. She gets to decide how to act in her relationships and whether to whine about not being with Jake when she treated him she like did. Not your fault. Hers.
Grand-Season7094 wrote:
NTA. She hurt a really good guy that cares about her. Cheating destroys people and gives them a lot of trust issues. Laughing when karma got her is not being insensitive, what she did is!
Night-Ridr wrote:
NTA. Whining to your sister that the new guy isn't as good as the old guy she betrayed. 😂😂😂
She's lucky you don't call him up....😂😂
AnnBlinks3002 wrote:
Call me too woke but if my sister was a cheater (for no reason), I would constantly bring it up whenever she complained.
"Mark doesn't bring me gifts, it's so frustrating" "Sucks that you cheated on the guy who did, huh?"
"Mark doesn't understand me, I have to constantly remind him of what I like." "Well that funny, cuz you did have a guy understood you but well you CHOSE to f- that up."
Edit: NTA.
abatate wrote:
NTA. I would give so much to be with a guy like Jake. She needs to realize what a f'ing terrible decision she made...omg. I feel bad for him, actually. Hope he finds someone who deserves him, and it isn't her for sure. And as for her, what comes around goes around.
East-Salamander8816 wrote:
NTA feel free to keep laughing. Your sister gave up 90% of what she had in her relationship to gain the 10% she thought she was missing. I guess in her rush for that “new relationship energy” she never considered what she’d be giving up.
To the new guy she’s just another chick, not a cherished partner and this is a lesson she needs to learn and grow from. I just hope Jake learns his lesson as well and isn’t fool enough to take her back if she changes her mind.
Klutzy_Wall_5894 wrote:
Your NTA and your sister is lucky she's not my sister, because I'd wind her up about this situation EVERY time she vented about her new guy, because she ruined everything for her own selfish needs, and it's now backfired.
Devegas49 wrote:
She cheated on and dumped the guy who gave her everything for a fling who probably treats her like JUST A FLING. I’d laugh too. I’d also tell her off. She doesn’t get to have a pity party for her actions. If she wants that, she can go to someone who will be her yes person. But it won’t change the fact that SHE DID THIS TO HERSELF. NTA.
Pale-Translator-3560 wrote:
NTA, she cheated on the nice guy and wanted a happy ever after? She doesn't deserve it. You should give her a taste of reality. She f-ked up. She needs to own the consequences of her actions and as her older sister it maybe you who has to deliver this message to her. This isn't you being an AH. Parents teach kids harsh lessons not out of malice, but because what they learn is beneficial long-term.
Brutal_Delux1 wrote:
NTA people should have to endure mocking when the consequences of their own actions hit them. Hope Jake is doing OK now...hopefully, it would aid his recovery to know that Emily finally regrets her betrayal of him. Just hope he is strong enough not to take her back, should she try and crawl back to him!
katbelleinthedark wrote:
NTA. Your sister is a case of self-inflicted FAFO. She cheated on Mr. Perfect and decided to be with the hot new dude. Hot new dude is not crazy into her but tough, that's the guy she chose.