'AITA for walking out on a date when she was 30 minutes late and didn't respond to texts?'

you guys have been texting for a month, already been out together, you knew it was an hour drive for her, and she texted you literally as she was leaving to confirm she was going to be there; the risk of her standing you up was low, but you handled it like your first date with a stranger and just blew her off.

then, when she tried to talk about it - because she's actually trying to communicate here - you blew her off again, twice. if this was really about "communication", your 5:15 text should have said "hope everything's okay, i'll wait here until 5:30" instead of just "i'm here", making it sound like you just got there;