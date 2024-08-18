Wedding confusion: Woman asked to leave event as ex takes her place at head table. AITA?

About a half-hour later, he texted me back saying his sister was being an asshole and had invited his ex as his plus one and put her on the seating chart. There was apparently drama and the ex left. He wanted me to come back and take her spot. It was still cocktail time, so dinner hadn't even happened yet and he had an empty seat next to him at the head table.

I was already home, changed out of my dress, makeup washed off, and looking at takeout menus. I texted him back that I wasn't comfortable returning when I'd already been kicked out, and I was already home and not in an event-appropriate state anymore anyway.