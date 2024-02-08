'AITA for leaving dinner with my GF's family because they refused to speak in a common language?'

That said, while your frustration is justified, the effectiveness of your response is diminished by the "f--k you" at the end. It's easy for things to get heated in the moment, but staying calm and articulating your feelings without resorting to insults would have likely been more productive and perhaps even led to a more empathetic understanding from your girlfriend's family.

Moving forward, it might help to address this issue with your girlfriend first, so that she can help facilitate a more inclusive atmosphere in future family gatherings. Remember, it's not just about the languages spoken - it's about building bridges and feeling welcomed in a family dynamic.

Itchy-Confusion-5767 said: