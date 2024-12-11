'AITA for leaving my boyfriend 'behind' when I found out he planned to have a 'traditional' family?'

He would constantly say things like " Women have been historically adjusting for their loved ones and can you say every single woman was unhappy about it?" and " Why are you so selfish, does our future not matter to you? Do you trust me enough to take care of you?" and what not.

Heck, he even got his mom and sister to call me and tell me if I was ready for them to talk to my parents about marriage. Luckily my dad handled it because rejecting matches, especially if the couple dated beforehand would cause a scandal in my community.

It felt like I was the one who had to sacrifice my happiness at the first place because of 'tradition'. I also didn't grow up in a conservative family like him, and my parents told me to get the hell out of the relationship.