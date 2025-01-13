'AITA for leaving my boyfriend on the side of the road after he insulted my car skills?' UPDATED

After Nick said this I started to pack up my tools and told him that he was right, I’m not a mechanic but that he should probably call one because I’m not changing his tire. I left Nick on the side of the road and he refuses to talk to me until I apologize for abandoning him, AITA?

The-Jagged wrote:

Your bf asked for your help

-You offered help, informed him of the seriousness of the problem.

BF didn't like your answer, told you what to do even though you know better.