'AITA for leaving my boyfriend over the birthday gift he gave me?' UPDATED

-I was applying to job, searching for jobs but you know how the job market is right now. It's extremely difficult and I was not going to leave the stable job I was at for 2 years for something that didn't pay more or didn't offer more. I had rent to pay, he didn't even have a job so it was hard to hear him criticize me. edit: i would work with my dad but he owns a construction company. i did get a new job and its a lot better.

When he moved back into our apartment, my dad let him work with him to pay rent. My dad has his own company. He would flex all this money on me, but would never pay for things, barely even on dates.