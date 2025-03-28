'AITA for leaving my 'date' at the bar? She claimed there was a creepy guy bothering her.'

"AITA for leaving my 'date' at the bar?"

So this weird thing happened last week and everyone I talk to has a different response to this story so I am going to ask the internet for their judgement. For context every other Thursday at a bar in my town they have an open mic night.

I go every single time they have it, I like to unwind sit at a table by myself and listen to some of the local artists in town. My girlfriend typically doesn’t come along because she isn’t a fan of genres most people do at these open mics. At the most recent night, a woman came up to my table and asked if she could sit there to avoid a creepy guy who kept hitting on her. I said sure.