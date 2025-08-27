Husband at his breaking point after 12 years of feeling exploited by 'disabled' wife's lack of contribution. AITA?

She has more than just health issues. She is being extremely manipulative and using her illness to make you feel bad for being unhappy. I'm honestly not surprised - people who are away from work for extended periods of time (especially those who are disabled OR who are fabricating a disability to get out of work) their mental health outcomes are significantly worse than average.

I would give her an ultimatum. She likely needs some type of therapist/psychologist. If she is driving and able to do tasks around the home but chooses not to, that is a problem. I would tell her either she's a) going back to work in some capacity or b) the nanny is getting fired and she needs to start taking on home tasks.