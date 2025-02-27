'AITA for leaving my friend at the airport after she missed her flight?' 'I WARNED HER.'

My friend Jess (25F) and I (26F) planned a week-long trip together. We booked the same flight, leaving early in the morning. I reminded her multiple times about the time we needed to be at the airport, but she’s always late for everything.
The night before, I told her, "I'm leaving at 5 AM. If you're not ready, I'm going without you." She laughed it off, saying she’d be on time. Well, morning comes, and at 5 AM, I text her.
No response. I call—no answer. At 5:15, I knock on her door, and she groggily mumbles that she "just needs 10 minutes." I knew that meant at least 30. So, I left without her.
She ended up missing the flight and had to book a new one for triple the price. Now she’s furious, saying I should have waited and that a real friend wouldn’t have left her behind. But I warned her, and I wasn’t about to risk my own trip because she couldn't wake up on time. AITA?
AgeRevolutionary3907 said:
NTA. you should have waited and what? miss your flight? would she had paid for the new flight for you at triple the price? A real friend wouldn't put you in that position to begin with.
TasneemMahnoor said:
NTA. A real friend respects your time and doesn’t expect you to miss your flight for their poor planning.
facinationstreet said:
NTA. Why should you have waited and also missed your flight? That is just selfish behavior. Next time I would absolutely refuse to book the same flight as her. Let her be 100% responsible to get herself somewhere and to have no one but herself to blame.
RHND2020 said:
NTA but your mistake was agreeing to travel to the airport with her in the first place. You know what she’s like. You should have said you would meet her at the gate. That eliminates the stress for you and there’s no way she can blame you if she misses the flight. Next time, that’s my recommendation. But I would have left her also.
mchatterbox said:
NTA. You did everything you could within reason.
RogerPenroseSmiles said:
NTA, the chronically late in my life simply get cut out. Sorry not sorry.