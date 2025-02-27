'AITA for leaving my friend at the airport after she missed her flight?' 'I WARNED HER.'

"AITA for leaving my friend at the airport after she missed her flight?"

My friend Jess (25F) and I (26F) planned a week-long trip together. We booked the same flight, leaving early in the morning. I reminded her multiple times about the time we needed to be at the airport, but she’s always late for everything.

The night before, I told her, "I'm leaving at 5 AM. If you're not ready, I'm going without you." She laughed it off, saying she’d be on time. Well, morning comes, and at 5 AM, I text her.

No response. I call—no answer. At 5:15, I knock on her door, and she groggily mumbles that she "just needs 10 minutes." I knew that meant at least 30. So, I left without her.