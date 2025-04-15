'AITA for leaving my friend’s GF stranded in another city after she made me pay for gas?' UPDATED

During the 3 hour trip she kept complaining I was going too slow and that she was going to miss an important appointment, I was going the speed limit the whole time. Once we got to the city we parked in a prepay and asked me to pay since she didn’t bring any cash, whatever.

I wanted to go to a park and read while she was busy but I had to run errands with her cause she didn’t feel “safe” in the city center on a sunny day, whatever. She even got mad cause I asked her to make a quick trip to the car to leave some bags cause I didn’t wanna carry them and told me her boyfriend always carried some of the bags and it was faster. I started to get annoyed here and told her so.