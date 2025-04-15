'AITA for leaving my friend’s GF stranded in another city after she made me pay for gas?' UPDATED

Last week I got a call from a friend asking me to drive his gf into a major city in my country. He asked me cause he knows I enjoy driving and I don’t get nervous in packed traffic plus the gf barely drives and hates going into the city as there are lots of restricted streets and such.
I told my friend my plan was reading a book that weekend so he insisted a bit further saying I was doing him a huge favor since he was out for the weekend and that gf would use her car so I didn’t have to put unnecessary kms on mine. After telling him I was just doing it cause he asked and that I had nothing to do inside the city I finally agreed.
Cue Saturday, I go pick gf early in the morning, we grab her car and I see it has only half a tank of gas, enough to get us there but not for a round trip, she acknowledges it and tells me we’ll fill up in the city, whatever.
During the 3 hour trip she kept complaining I was going too slow and that she was going to miss an important appointment, I was going the speed limit the whole time. Once we got to the city we parked in a prepay and asked me to pay since she didn’t bring any cash, whatever.
I wanted to go to a park and read while she was busy but I had to run errands with her cause she didn’t feel “safe” in the city center on a sunny day, whatever. She even got mad cause I asked her to make a quick trip to the car to leave some bags cause I didn’t wanna carry them and told me her boyfriend always carried some of the bags and it was faster. I started to get annoyed here and told her so.
Once she got done with all she had to do we went back to the car, before I got in she mentioned I still hadn’t given her the money, when I asked her what she meant she said I had to pay for half the tank as I had gone with her. I got mad and said I was doing my friend a favor and I wasted my day just for her to buy random sh*t, I wasn’t paying. She said something like either pay or you don’t get into the car.
I stormed off, tired and angry while she shouted something like yeah yeah you’ll come back. I didn’t, got a train ticket and spent some 4 and a half hours to get back home while my phone was burning up with calls and messages. I turned it off.
Got home and the next day friend called asking what happened, apparently some poor soul had to go pick her up cause she wasn’t driving home. I told him and he said that gf can be difficult at times but I pulled a massive AH move leaving her alone at sundown. So am I the AH?
Candy2228 said:
Nta, you didn't leave her stranded she had her car. She doesn't get to treat you like your her personal assistant, and you were doing her a favor and she was ungrateful from the start.the boyfriend always does it comment was ridiculous. I'm sorry you wasted your day with this spoiled person, but congratulations on most likely being the first person in her life not to submit to her demands
PushkinMage said:
She said you can't get into the car if you don't pay, you did as she said. How can she complain? NTA.
niamhk13 said:
They are both HUGE AH NTA they owe you a big apology.
OP responded:
My friend actually half apologized saying gf was difficult at times, he didn’t do anything to me, I’m just not gonna do a favor to him anymore though.
Himkano said:
Sooo NTA. In the beginning, I thought you were going to say that you took her car home and left her there, but, unless she has a medical condition that stops her from driving (and even then, she could have taken the train), you did the right thing.
She is TA, and your "friend" is TA, especially if he knew she was like that, and sent you because he didn't want to deal with it (initially I thought he was out of town or something, but I don't see anything to suggest why he COULDN'T do it, other than that he didn't WANT to do it).
And OP responded:
My friend was out of the country for work during the week, maybe I didn’t put it correctly but he could not drive her, that’s why he asked me. To me he isn’t an AH, or at least not a hard AH
Since this post got so much attention I forwarded it to my friend and we decided to talk about later in the day. He told me he meant to speak to me during this week but couldn’t get enough courage to do so. When I got there gf wasn’t there but a couple that are mutual friends were. Later I found out they were the ones who picked her up after I left.
He apologized profusely to the couple and to me for the whole ordeal, especially to me since he acknowledged he had been out of line on the Sunday call, he wanted to explain that he talked to me in that way because her gf called him sobbing saying I abandoned her and calling me names I’d rather not repeat and that since he was out of the country and not able to help directly it made him not think straight.
Unprompted he took out about double the cost of filling a tank and gave it to the couple, they accepted, and tried to give me much more than double what it costed the parking, train ticket and my meal combined, I did not accept as I felt it wasn’t about money. He understood and apologized again and said he owes me a huge one.
After some more discussion about the situation he admitted that he arranged the trip because he felt trapped with her but never imagined things would turn this way. He asked for help to confront her and get out of the relationship as he felt unable to do so, we agreed to help him get the confidence necessary to do so.