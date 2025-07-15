'AITA for leaving my GF after she accused me of ruining her birthday because I didn't like her joke?'

LogBoy23 writes:
I (22M) and my girlfriend (21F) have been dating for about two years. She has always been an amazing girlfriend, but whenever we are with people she knows, she becomes a different person.
Alright, so this happened on Saturday during my girlfriend's birthday. Like any good boyfriend, I attended the party. At the party, she drank, and I mean drank. She was about six glasses of wine deep because she was really excited to finally be able to drink. Then she stood up, tapped her glass, and made a toast. She said:
"This is my special day, my 21st birthday. Thank you everybody, especially my boyfriend who pays for everything. And no matter what I do, he's still gonna come crawling back like the person I raised him to be."
I was beyond shocked. I was about to explode, but I kept quiet. I stood up and left, no cussing, no scene, I just left. As I got to the door, she yelled, "Oh come on, we all know you're just gonna come crawling back to me."
When I got to our apartment, she texted me, "Why would you ruin my party because of a joke, a^#%ole?" I just sent her two words: "We're done." Then I drove to my parents' house, where I spent the night.
I woke up at 11 a.m. with my phone hot as an oven, flooded with hundreds of messages from her friends calling me an a%^#ole for leaving. She even tried to call me from a different number, but I still did not respond. I canceled all our shared subscriptions and blocked her friends too.
Now she is posting about "selfish people who only care about themselves," knowing full well she was the one who made fun of me in front of her friends. Now I am getting messages from her family calling me an a^#%ole for getting mad over a joke. What should I do?
eeyorethechaotic says:
You know what you should do. Block her and her friends and family. End of story. And don't go crawling back. She sees you as a doormat with a bank account. I totally understand why she wants you back. I don't understand why you'd go back. She literally told you to your face that she has zero respect for you as a person.
missymadiison says:
You didn’t leave over a joke you left over disrespect wrapped in a punchline. A “joke” that humiliates you in front of others isn’t comedy, it’s a warning. You did the right thing by walking out instead of crawling back.
ThisWeekInTheRegency says:
Block them all and walk away. Congratulations for having the spine to stand up for yourself. She sounds appalling. NTA.
Glum_Craft_4652 says:
She literally called you a doormat in front of everyone.