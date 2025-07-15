'AITA for leaving my GF after she accused me of ruining her birthday because I didn't like her joke?'

"AITAH for leaving my girlfriend because of a joke?"

LogBoy23 writes:

I (22M) and my girlfriend (21F) have been dating for about two years. She has always been an amazing girlfriend, but whenever we are with people she knows, she becomes a different person.

Alright, so this happened on Saturday during my girlfriend's birthday. Like any good boyfriend, I attended the party. At the party, she drank, and I mean drank. She was about six glasses of wine deep because she was really excited to finally be able to drink. Then she stood up, tapped her glass, and made a toast. She said:

"This is my special day, my 21st birthday. Thank you everybody, especially my boyfriend who pays for everything. And no matter what I do, he's still gonna come crawling back like the person I raised him to be."