'AITA for leaving my GF in a bar after I found out she spoke to her ex and didn’t tell me?' UPDATED

She just keeps saying I don’t understand. I get a bit frustrated and ask what is there to understand, and she just gets angry and goes on a rant about how he’s full of shit etc etc etc. I’m like yeah well you knew that, and then she says, well he was saying he only wanted me and all this stuff and here he is with someone else.

I’m confused and say that she can’t expect him to stay single forever after their break up, and even she has moved on. That’s when she says that he was saying this to her earlier that week. This is like a gut punch, and I ask what she means. She then tells me that he had messaged her on instagram, asking for another chance, but she said no.