'AITA for leaving my girlfriend stranded in another state for cheating?'

"AITA For Leaving My GF Stranded In Another State For Cheating?"

Went on a vacation with my girlfriend of 5 years down to Tennessee from Michigan on winter break. My gf grew up in Tennessee until her family moved up to Michigan when she was 12.

It was a big reason I had a crush on her when we were teens because I thought her accent was very cute. Her and I both go to the same college and we met in middle school when I wouldn’t stop bugging her in class.

We drove down to Tennessee in my car and were planning to stay down there from the 2nd to the 7th. We have our classes begin again on the 10th. Anyways we were having a great time, we visited a bunch of the awesome sites in Tennessee and she showed me the town her family lived in before she moved.