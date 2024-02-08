"AITA for leaving my husband when he became poor?"

My husband (M50) is absolutely dumbfounded that I (45F) am leaving him because he became broke. My husband and I fell in love 25 years ago and married. I supported him and he was lucky to fall into a career where he failed upwards. I have a comfortable job so while it doesn’t pay as well, I can expect a reasonable pension when I retire.

He is a serial cheater. I found out when I was 30. I was devastated that he cheated once but I rationalized that it was a one time mistake. I later found out that he would cheat constantly and had in fact cheated throughout our marriage. I lost any sort of belief I had in love because I believed that he would be one man who would never cheat.