'AITA for leaving my husband's kids out of my will?' UPDATED.

As the conversation of my finances followed I just they tried to say that it was my responsibility to take care of them and I was just taken aback by that statement because they explicitly told me many times (including recently not just as children mind you) that I was just their fathers wife not their mother, so I have absolutely no responsibility towards them in that regard.

When she heard that Lisa got angry and brought up the fact that she expected to inherit my business some day because she “grew up with it." I told her in no uncertain terms that she and her brother were entitled to nothing of mine and certainly not my business which I built myself from the ground up since before I met their dad. They both got angry and left.