'AITA for leaving my sick husband at the hotel to get food? He felt abandoned by me.'

A lot of arguments later, and the crux of the issue is that he feels that me going out twice for food is too much for me to leave him, especially so close together - and I don't think it's wrong of me to go out twice.

He told me it "speaks to my character" and that I'm a bad person for thinking this is okay, and that he feels like I don't care about him. He also said that if it was me, I would never have to ask him to stay - and this is true, but I would never want him to stay, if the roles were reversed I'd want him to go out and explore and not be cooped up with a sickie.