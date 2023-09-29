Adult flower girl bails on sister's wedding after 'showing too much skin.' AITA?

"AITA for leaving my sister's wedding because she told me to show less skin?"

I (18F) recently attended my sister's (39F) wedding, it was a beautiful wedding and everything was great until the ceremony. I've always been on the bigger side in my size and I was hoping that wouldn't be an issue, which it didn't seem to be because she asked me to be her flower girl, which usually is a child but she doesn't have children and she practically raised me so in her eyes I was her child.

I felt honored and cried at the thought that she loved me so much to go through with that because she and her husband are usually very traditional and her telling me she saw me as her daughter had me extremely emotional. She took me dress shopping, bought the dress for me herself, and said she liked the dress that we chose together.