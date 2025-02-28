'AITA for leaving my wife to go to my uncle's funeral even though her mom had just died?'

I don’t think you are an AH. While there is no good time for tragedy, your family had two very close together. It happens and it is hard. I think you did the best you could under the circumstances. You were there for your wife. Sometimes during our own hard times, we have to recognize that others are having hard times too.

I am not saying your wife should ‘get over it’ but she should stop bringing it up. She has to understand that two much loved family members passed away. She was not the only one in distress. She has to stop bringing this up. If she can’t, a therapist should explain it to her.

Edlo9596 said: