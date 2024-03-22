'AITA for leaving my wife over a computer she doesn't approve of?' MAJORLY UPDATED

Relationships have breaking points, it's just that some are more predictable than others.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for leaving his wife over a computer. He wrote:

"AITA for leaving my wife over a computer?"

I 26 M have been married to my wife Emma for 4 years. She was a social work major who I met in one of my gen ed classes. I explained to her I was a mechanical engineering major. She then asked if I could tutor her in math and that’s how we began dating. Afterwards I decided to get my masters in Japanese to help me gain more career opportunities.