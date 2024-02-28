Woman leaves house to ‘golden child’ instead of struggling daughter or son with 6 kids. AITA?

I said that their misfortune was their responsibility, and they shouldn’t be rewarded for messing up their lives. My kids will receive equal inheritance when I pass, but I have spent thousands of dollars helping out my oldest children (paying for lawyers, child support, rehab, debts); it's only fair that the daughter who has succeeded without overrelying on her parents gets rewarded. AITA?

Maleficent-Hyena-734

NTA. You gave the house to someone who so far has proven to be financially responsible. You want this house to stay in the family, considering how long it has been in it so far. So I understand giving it to your youngest.