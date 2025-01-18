'AITA for letting my husband 'disrespect' my family while sticking up for me?'

She wants to take a "family vacation" with the family two weeks after my surgery. This surgery isn't 100% emergent but it's definitely needed and will improve quality of life beyond belief. It's not a non-essential surgery either (i.e. plastic surgery or elective). It will be 8 weeks before I'm fully recovered but can be comfortably mobile at 4 weeks.

They knew about this surgery as it's really important and needed but still wanted to go any way. I asked if they'd be willing to wait just two weeks after so at the very least, I could go with them and celebrate. They all said no, which fair enough, her birthday she can celebrate how and when she wants. Of course it hurt a little but I wasn't going to push it.