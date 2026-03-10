'AITA for letting my husband 'eat what he cooked?''

DisneyBuckeye said:

NTA - your daughter's behavior is a direct result of your husband's choice to play that video game that loudly for that long with her. You could have called it ahead of time, except that he says you micromanage him when you point out the future consequences of his actions. I'd have a conversation with him later when everyone is calm and make the following points:

-When I see you starting down a path that will result in Jane being overstimulated, do you want me to stop you or say something?

-If you do, I need to know what counts as micromanaging or nagging you.