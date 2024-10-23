Father accused of disrupting 'new family' as kids choose to live with him full-time post-divorce. AITA?

"AITA for letting my kids live with me full time?"

Ok_Peace_4573

I (40m) have been divorced from my ex wife (38f) for 10 years. We share two children ages 13 and 12. Per our court ordered custody order, once the children are 12 (or older) they have the right to say no to going to the other parents house and as long as we send that decision in written format (email, through the app or letter that has a copy) to the parent the children do not want to stay with anymore.

I chose to use the co-parenting app to communicate our kids decision to stay with me. My ex-wife hates the decision and has accused me of coming between our kids and her family and not promoting a healthy home life for our shared children.